Sindh LG Minister Orders Ample Arrangements On Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Sindh LG Minister orders ample arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday called upon the officials concerned to take meaningful measures regarding municipal services and security in the surroundings of all mosques and Eidgahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his statement regarding the Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements, he said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management board should take full measures to ensure cleanliness around all mosques and Eidgahs.

He also directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) that special measures should be taken regarding water supply and sewage while all manholes should be covered.

All District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will monitor the limestone powder sprinkling, cleaning and other relevant matters at the venues of congregational Eid prayers and mosques.

The provincial Local Government Minister issued special instructions to the SSWMB to ensure the cleaning of garbage from around the main Eidgahs and to provide all possible facilities to faithful who come for Eid prayers.

Nasir Hussain Shah has said that providing all possible facilities to the people is the first priority of the government. Green and Clean Sindh is the vision of his party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

