Sindh LG Minister Reviews Resettlement Of Those Affected Due To Cleaning Of Nullahs

Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday reviewed the proposals for resettlement of population affected due to expansion and cleaning of Gujjar Nullah, Mahmoodabad Nullah and Orangi Nullah

In a meeting at his office in Sindh Secretariat here, Nasir Shah said that low cost housing scheme should be introduced to relocate the population affected due to expansion and cleaning of the nullahs.

The alternative location should also be provided electricity, water, gas, road network and other facilities, he added.

It was informed during the briefing on the occasion that it is proposed to provide low cost houses in Scheme 42 and Taiser Town for the resettlement of the affected population of these three major drains.

On this occasion, Nasir Shah directed that PC-1 should be prepared and submitted for approval for early resettlement of affected people.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Sindh Najam Ahmad, Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board Assadullah Khan, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa, MDA and other officials of Local Government Department.

