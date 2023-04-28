UrduPoint.com

Sindh LG Minister Seeks Proposals To Build Sanctuary For Elephants In SPK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all precautionary measures will be taken for the transfer of elephant Madhubala from Zoo to Safari Park Karachi (SPK) and proposals to build a sanctuary for elephants in the Safari Park should be sent to the Sindh government. Full scanning should be done including elephants and other large animals

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held regarding Karachi Zoo and Safari Park here on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, Head of Four Paws Team Dr. Aamir Khalili, Katrina Hussain, Sabina Dawood, Dr. Javed Memon, Director Zoo Kunwar Ayub, Owais Khan Advocate and other members of the Four Paws team and officers were also present.

The Local Government Minister said that the government of Sindh is providing all kinds of support for the welfare of animals.

He said that we are sorry for the death of Noor Jahan the elephant and the cooperation from the management of Four Paws is appreciated.

It is hoped that we will continue to receive the support of this international organization in the future so that if the animals are sick, they can be treated according to the internationally accepted methods, he added.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said while giving a briefing on this occasion that the transfer of Madhu Bala from Karachi Zoo will be done before Eid-ul-Azha. The traffic plan has been prepared, it will be followed according to the procedure and criteria as mentioned by Four Paws team, he said.

He said that 20 acres of area has been allocated in the safari park for large animals, the training of elephant handlers has been started, blood samples of three lions and one tiger in Karachi Zoo have been obtained yesterday and similarly all animals will be scanned.

He said that the sanctuary which will be built for Madhu Bala will be named after elephant Noor Jahan.

The Local Government Minister said that he had proposed to build a 1000 acre safari park on the Super Highway so this should also be reviewed so that a large safari park can be built for the citizens of Karachi.

The Local Government Minister said that the health of the elephants Sonia and Malika, already present in the Safari Park, should also be taken care of and they should also be fully scanned.

It was decided that the next course of action will be setup on May 4 in the next meeting of the task force.

