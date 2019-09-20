UrduPoint.com
Sindh LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Meets Mayor Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:58 PM

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah met Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in his Camp Office on Friday to discuss with him city situation and development projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 )

The Mayor assured the Sindh Minister of his cooperation for cleaning and development works in the metropolis, said a statement.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will provide cooperation in the cleaning drive initiated in the city by the government of Sindh.

The Mayor said that whoever would work for the cleaning and development of Karachi he will have our full support.

The minister for local government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah thanked theMayor and said that they can only solve city problems with mutual cooperation and joint efforts which would be made to solve these problems.

