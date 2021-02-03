Sindh LG, transport depts jointly strive for timely completion of development works: Secy

Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah Wednesday said the Sindh Local Government (LG) and provincial transport departments were working in close coordination for timely completion of all ongoing development projects including the Trans Karachi project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah Wednesday said the Sindh Local Government (LG) and provincial transport departments were working in close coordination for timely completion of all ongoing development projects including the Trans Karachi project.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the LG department, said a spokesperson on Wednesday.

He said the Sindh LG department would play its vibrant role to remove any technical complications during the Trans Karachi project and all possible resources would be utilized for the purpose.

Sindh Transport Secretary Sharq Ahmed, representatives of the offices of commissioner Karachi, Cantonment Board and Sindh Mass Trans Project also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were informed that various development and construction projects were being executed in the city jointly by the Sindh government and international organizations.

Najam said there was no doubt that the objective of all the projects introduced by the Sindh government was welfare and betterment of public.

Najam said work was underway on several important projects for the improvement of basic infrastructure, which would soon benefit the people of the city and province.