UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh LG, Transport Depts Jointly Strive For Timely Completion Of Development Works: Secy

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:55 PM

Sindh LG, transport depts jointly strive for timely completion of development works: Secy

Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah Wednesday said the Sindh Local Government (LG) and provincial transport departments were working in close coordination for timely completion of all ongoing development projects including the Trans Karachi project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah Wednesday said the Sindh Local Government (LG) and provincial transport departments were working in close coordination for timely completion of all ongoing development projects including the Trans Karachi project.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the LG department, said a spokesperson on Wednesday.

He said the Sindh LG department would play its vibrant role to remove any technical complications during the Trans Karachi project and all possible resources would be utilized for the purpose.

Sindh Transport Secretary Sharq Ahmed, representatives of the offices of commissioner Karachi, Cantonment Board and Sindh Mass Trans Project also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were informed that various development and construction projects were being executed in the city jointly by the Sindh government and international organizations.

Najam said there was no doubt that the objective of all the projects introduced by the Sindh government was welfare and betterment of public.

Najam said work was underway on several important projects for the improvement of basic infrastructure, which would soon benefit the people of the city and province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

40 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

1 hour ago

Kane expected to return for Spurs next week: Mouri ..

16 minutes ago

PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan supports oppressed Kashmiri ..

16 minutes ago

One in 4 Americans Say 'Never' When Asked if They ..

16 minutes ago

Frontline healthcare staff being vaccinated agains ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.