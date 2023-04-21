UrduPoint.com

Sindh Likely To Experience Hot, Dry Weather On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Sindh likely to experience hot, dry weather on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was expected to remain between 34-36 degrees centigrade, with 45-55 percent humidity, in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours, However, dust-raising winds were likely to occur during the daytime.

