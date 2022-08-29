Sindh likely to suffer loss of around Rs 355b crops: Manzoor Hussain Wasan

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to chief minister Sindh on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wasan has said that due to the recent rains, there would be a loss of Rs 355 billion to the crops of Sindh, about 14 lakh 67 thousand acres of cotton crop and 1 lakh 1379 acres of dates crops have been destroyed in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to chief minister Sindh on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wasan has said that due to the recent rains, there would be a loss of Rs 355 billion to the crops of Sindh, about 14 lakh 67 thousand acres of cotton crop and 1 lakh 1379 acres of dates crops have been destroyed in Sindh.

In a statement on Monday, he said that about 10 lakh acres of rice crops have been damaged.

Manzoor Wasan said that sesame, vegetable, tomato, chilies and other crops have also been destroyed due to the rains in Sindh. There will be difficulties in planting wheat in the coming days, he said.

He questioned that when there are several feet of stagnant rainwater in the field, how will they be able to plant crops in two months.

He said that he has never seen such a situation in his entire life in Sindh and, only Allah can control this calamity. Sindh government is doing its best to provide relief to the rain victims, he added.

He said that he has distributed tents, tarpaulin, ration bags and cash among the victims.

He said that because of the disaster, the people on the roads, we are with the people, we will not leave them alone.