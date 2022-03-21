Sindh Literature Festival is no less than a struggle, we have to go further, Muhammad Ahmad Shah

The doors of the Arts Council are always open to those who serve art and literature, says President Arts Council

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Mar, 2022) Sindh Literature Festival is no less than a struggle, we have a long way to go, said President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah while addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day Sindh Literature Festival.

It is always open for those who serve literature. I congratulate the SLF team for organizing such a wonderful festival. Congratulations to all language speakers including Punjabi, Balochi, Seraiki, Pashto for making this festival a success.

Educated people participated in the three-day festival. Naseer Gopang's hard work and struggle have brought color today. We should appreciate such people. Dr. Ayub Sheikh said that today is the day of Eid.

Sindh Literature Festival is a war against extremism. Naseer Gopang, the organizer of SLF, said that the festival would not have been complete without Amar Jalil. This is a public festival. The credit for the success of SLF goes to the people. Maintained his cooperation