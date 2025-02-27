Sindh Livestock Department Organizes Poultry Disease Diagnosis Training
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam in collaboration with the livestock & fisheries department (Poultry Wing), Government of Sindh conducted a three-day training workshop on poultry disease diagnosis.
The training took place at the university’s Avian Clinic, aimed at equipping participants with practical expertise in various diagnostic techniques through demonstrations.
The SAU spokesperson informed on Thursday that renowned experts from academia, industry and the livestock and fisheries department delivered insightful lectures covering modern approaches to poultry health and disease management.
A certificate distribution ceremony was held at the conclusion of the training, where Registrar Ghulam Mohiudin Qureshi, Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaheer Ahmed Nizamani, Director of ORIC Prof. Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, CEO of Bird Care Pvt Ltd Dr. Rao Imran and Dr. Imtiaz Ali Farhan, CEO of Baba Poultry Engineering Pvt Ltd Lahore presented certificates to the resource persons and trainees.
