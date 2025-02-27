Open Menu

Sindh Livestock Department Organizes Poultry Disease Diagnosis Training

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Sindh livestock department organizes poultry disease diagnosis training

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam in collaboration with the livestock & fisheries department (Poultry Wing), Government of Sindh conducted a three-day training workshop on poultry disease diagnosis.

The training took place at the university’s Avian Clinic, aimed at equipping participants with practical expertise in various diagnostic techniques through demonstrations.

The SAU spokesperson informed on Thursday that renowned experts from academia, industry and the livestock and fisheries department delivered insightful lectures covering modern approaches to poultry health and disease management.

A certificate distribution ceremony was held at the conclusion of the training, where Registrar Ghulam Mohiudin Qureshi, Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaheer Ahmed Nizamani, Director of ORIC Prof. Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, CEO of Bird Care Pvt Ltd Dr. Rao Imran and Dr. Imtiaz Ali Farhan, CEO of Baba Poultry Engineering Pvt Ltd Lahore presented certificates to the resource persons and trainees.

Recent Stories

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

47 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

1 hour ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

11 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

12 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

13 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

13 hours ago
 Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

13 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan