UrduPoint.com

Sindh Livestock, Fisheries Secretary For Adopting Latest Technology To Increase Meat, Dairy Products

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Sindh Livestock, Fisheries Secretary for adopting latest technology to increase meat, dairy products

Sindh Secretary for Livestock and Fisheries Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Sial has emphasized the need of adopting the latest technologies in order to increase meat and dairy products in the livestock sector of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Secretary for Livestock and Fisheries Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Sial has emphasized the need of adopting the latest technologies in order to increase meat and dairy products in the livestock sector of the province.

He emphasized while visiting the Semen Production Unit and Artificial Insemination Centre Tando Jam on Wednesday where the Director Animal Breading Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto briefed him about the performance of the unit and centre.

The Secretary expressed the performance of the Semen Production Unit and Artificial Insemination Centre and hoped that both institutions will not only bring improvement in the livestock sector but also strengthen the economy of the province.

He said that both Semen Production Unit and the Artificial Insemination Centre will also provide effective training to unemployed youth as well as improve the socio economic condition of the livestock owners of the province.

Among others, Dr. Abdul Manan Khokhar, Abdullah Sethar, Dr. Zahid Hussain Memon, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Shaikh and Dr.

Rajesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Tando Jam

Recent Stories

Three People Injured in Fire at Thermal Power Plan ..

Three People Injured in Fire at Thermal Power Plant in Southern Russia

22 seconds ago
 China's Xi Puts Forth Proposal to Settle Israeli-P ..

China's Xi Puts Forth Proposal to Settle Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

24 seconds ago
 Police held accused passing false information

Police held accused passing false information

25 seconds ago
 Pakistani hajj pilgrims conclude Pre-Hajj stay in ..

Pakistani hajj pilgrims conclude Pre-Hajj stay in Madinah Munawara, set off for ..

27 seconds ago
 Cyclone Biparjoy: GOC, Commissioner review arrange ..

Cyclone Biparjoy: GOC, Commissioner review arrangements

29 seconds ago
 DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East, inspects various sect ..

DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East, inspects various sections of the hospital

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.