Sindh Livestock, Fisheries Secretary for adopting latest technology to increase meat, dairy products

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Secretary for Livestock and Fisheries Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Sial has emphasized the need of adopting the latest technologies in order to increase meat and dairy products in the livestock sector of the province.

He emphasized while visiting the Semen Production Unit and Artificial Insemination Centre Tando Jam on Wednesday where the Director Animal Breading Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto briefed him about the performance of the unit and centre.

The Secretary expressed the performance of the Semen Production Unit and Artificial Insemination Centre and hoped that both institutions will not only bring improvement in the livestock sector but also strengthen the economy of the province.

He said that both Semen Production Unit and the Artificial Insemination Centre will also provide effective training to unemployed youth as well as improve the socio economic condition of the livestock owners of the province.

Among others, Dr. Abdul Manan Khokhar, Abdullah Sethar, Dr. Zahid Hussain Memon, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Shaikh and Dr.

Rajesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.