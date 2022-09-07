Sindh livestock minister visits BISP center Naushehroferoze

Sindh Minister for Livestock Abdul Bari Pitafi visited Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Naushehroferoze center and inquired problems from women

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock Abdul Bari Pitafi visited Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Naushehroferoze center and inquired problems from women.

According to a handout issued by the district Information office on Wednesday, the minister expressed his annoyance at poor arrangements of drinking water and generators in case of power failure.

The minister directed the center in-charge for ensuring best arrangements of clean drinking water and generators.

He also asked women to visit the BISP center after confirming payment messages on their mobile phone to avoid rush and any inconvenience.

Focal person rain emergency Naushehroferoze Maula Bux Mubejo and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the livestock minister visited a relief center established in Bahria Foundation College for flood-hit people and inquired their problems.