UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Local Government Act: SC Issues Notices To Sindh Govt, AGP

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:50 PM

Sindh Local Government Act: SC issues notices to Sindh govt, AGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Sindh government, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and Advocate General Sindh over a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against Sindh Local Government Act.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the constitutional petition seeking directions for the Sindh government to devolve powers to the local government institutions.

The court earlier, set aside objections of the Registrar's Office over the petition filed by PTI.

During the course of proceedings, Barrister Salahuddin counsel for Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM) said the real purpose of the petition was to empower the local government system.

The chief justice said Article 140 details had been described in Imran Tiwana case.

The counsel said local bodies were not accountable to the federation and the provinces under Article 140A.

He said the manifesto of all political parties mentioned devolution of power to lower levels but these powers were never devolved.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked was the local government of Karachi generated its own funds? The MQM counsel replied that District Tax had been abolished in the city and provincial Finance Commission issued funds to local governments.

He said the MQM raised its voice against the legislation as it was in minority and was not heard over the matter.

The chief justice said the entire game was to keep powers in one's own hand.

He asked what was guarantee that the local governments would work properly if being delegated powers.

He observed that every system made for Karachi did not give good results so far.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the devolution of powers would also bring accountability. While they were in government, they did not like to share powers but when they were not in government, they talked about devolution of powers, he added.

The chief justice said the presence of local government was not someone's choice but it was compulsory.

He asked when the people were drowning, houses were collapsing, where was the city government at that time.

He asked there were twenty thousand KMC employees where they were and why they didn't seen at that time. It meant that there were ghost employees and billions of rupees were being spent on the salaries, he added.

He said, "We witnessed the time when work started at 3 a.m. and the roads were washed away." The MQM counsel said clause 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act contravene the Constitution and under clause 74 the provincial government could take back any powers from local governments.

He said there must be a difference in the powers of the provincial and local governments.

The chief justice said transferring local government powers to the provincial or Federal government was against Article 140.

Later, the court asked the counsels to submit their arguments in writing and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Minority All From Government Share Billion Arab Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

36 minutes ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.