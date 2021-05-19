UrduPoint.com
Sindh Local Government Minister Asks To Enhance Filter Water Supply Capacity

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:18 AM

Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Nasir Hussain Shah has asked the officers concerned to enhance capacity of filter water supply so that citizens of Hyderabad could get safe drinking water for their daily use

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Nasir Hussain Shah has asked the officers concerned to enhance capacity of filter water supply so that citizens of Hyderabad could get safe drinking water for their daily use.

While visiting filter plants of Jamshoro and Hussinabad and Qasimabad Sewerage Plant-I and Plant-II here on Tuesday, the minister also directed completion of the project of laying new pipelines at the earliest.

At Jamshoro Filter Plant, the minister was informed that the plant has the capacity of 50 MGD but due to some technical issues, 30 million gallons of water is being supplied to citizens on a daily basis. About sewerage plants of Qasimabad, he was informed that 90 percent work has been completed and the project will start functioning soon after completion of remaining ten percent work.

The minister also visited the localities of Hala Naka, Noorani Basti, Liaquat Colony, Ilyasabad, Phuleli, Paretabad and other low lying areas and asked the officers concerned to ensure early de-silting of storm drains and sewerage lines so that the residents of the areas could not face any inconvenience during expected rains.

Among others, Sindh Minister for Irrigation, Excise and Taxation Mukesh Chowla, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, MPA Jam Khan Shoro, Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad Zahid Khamitio were also accompanied the minister.

