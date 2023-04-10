Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah terms 1973 constitution as binding string for all provinces

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, said that the unanimous constitution of 1973 is the binding string for all the federating units and April 10 will always be remembered in the history of Pakistan as the "Constitution Day"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, said that the unanimous constitution of 1973 is the binding string for all the federating units and April 10 will always be remembered in the history of Pakistan as the "Constitution Day".

The minister, in a statement issued here, felicitated the nation on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of unanimous Constitution of 1973 and paid tribute to the heroes who played their role in framing the unanimous constitution of the country.

"Whenever the constitution is referred to in the country's history, the name of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be mentioned as well as the day of April 10 is very important for the nation and the country", he maintained.

He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto will always be remembered with honour and respect in the history of the country and in the hearts of the people in form of the unanimous constitution of 1973.

Nasir Shah said that on the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of Pakistan everyone should pledge to protect it.