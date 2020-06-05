Sindh Local govt and Town Planning Deptt issue SOPs for cattle markets

Sindh Local Government and Town Planning Department responding to request forwarded for establishment of cattle market, prior to Eid ul Azha, has issued Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs), elaborating safety measures necessarily followed by all having any stake in the envisaged animal mandi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Local Government and Town Planning Department responding to request forwarded for establishment of cattle market, prior to Eid ul Azha, has issued Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs), elaborating safety measures necessarily followed by all having any stake in the envisaged animal mandi.

The SOPs formulated in particular backdrop of COVID -19 pandemic include mandatory provision of wearing masks by all those present in the markets (under any capacity),readily available hand washing facilities (round the clock), maintenance of three feet distance (ideally six feet) between people all the time during mandi activity and adequately marked entry and exist lanes with arrows facilitating movement of buyers / visitors.