KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :A special committee formed to probe the status of alleged fake degrees of faculty members of Sindh Madaressatul islam University (SMIU) held its first meeting on Tuesday.

Five-member committee is headed by Prof. Asif Ali Syed Dean Faculty of Information Technology, said a statement.

The committee members had discussed the issue of the verification of the academic credentials of some faculty members of SMIU.

They discussed that committee will work in compliance with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The committee will review the status of degree either its fake or original.

The committee will submit its report within 30 days.