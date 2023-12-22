Sindh Madressah University to organise 6 International Conferences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) has decided to organise six International Conferences during 2nd Global Research Congress scheduled on February 28 and 29 2024

According to a statement issued here by the university's media department, international conferences will be held on the sideline of the Global Research Congress-24.

Among these conferences the Faculty of Information Technology will organize the 3rd International Conference on Computing and Related Technologies, the Faculty of Sciences its 2nd International Conference on Green and Sustainable Environment, the Faculty of Social Sciences its 2nd International Conference on Media and Social Development, the Faculty of Language and Culture its 2nd International Conference on Re-Imagining Applied Linguistics and Language Practices, the Faculty of education its 2nd International Conference on Teacher Education for Sustainable Development and the Faculty of Management, business Administration & Commerce will organize its 3rd International Conference on Management, Business and Leadership.

The Central Executive Committee of the GRC-24 has also invited research papers from scholars of the country and abroad.

Given deadlines for submission of papers, the CEC said that research scholars may submit their abstracts up to January 09, 2024, while the full paper/extended abstract submission deadline would be January 25.

The statement further added that the paper acceptance notification will be issued on February 07, while the early bird registration deadline would be February 12th and the registration deadline would be February 21st, 2024.

Detailed information about the Congress and the international conferences is also available at the website of the 2nd Global Research Congress.