Open Menu

Sindh Madressah University To Organise 6 International Conferences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Sindh Madressah University to organise 6 International Conferences

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) has decided to organise six International Conferences during 2nd Global Research Congress scheduled on February 28 and 29 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) has decided to organise six International Conferences during 2nd Global Research Congress scheduled on February 28 and 29 2024.

According to a statement issued here by the university's media department, international conferences will be held on the sideline of the Global Research Congress-24.

Among these conferences the Faculty of Information Technology will organize the 3rd International Conference on Computing and Related Technologies, the Faculty of Sciences its 2nd International Conference on Green and Sustainable Environment, the Faculty of Social Sciences its 2nd International Conference on Media and Social Development, the Faculty of Language and Culture its 2nd International Conference on Re-Imagining Applied Linguistics and Language Practices, the Faculty of education its 2nd International Conference on Teacher Education for Sustainable Development and the Faculty of Management, business Administration & Commerce will organize its 3rd International Conference on Management, Business and Leadership.

The Central Executive Committee of the GRC-24 has also invited research papers from scholars of the country and abroad.

Given deadlines for submission of papers, the CEC said that research scholars may submit their abstracts up to January 09, 2024, while the full paper/extended abstract submission deadline would be January 25.

The statement further added that the paper acceptance notification will be issued on February 07, while the early bird registration deadline would be February 12th and the registration deadline would be February 21st, 2024.

Detailed information about the Congress and the international conferences is also available at the website of the 2nd Global Research Congress.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Business Education January February May Congress Commerce Media From

Recent Stories

No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general electi ..

No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general elections

2 minutes ago
 Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter Univ ..

Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter University badminton championship

6 minutes ago
 5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof ..

5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof security on Christmas

6 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh meets thalassemia-stricken honorary Capt ..

IGP Sindh meets thalassemia-stricken honorary Captain

6 minutes ago
 Transgender individuals Nayab Ali, Sobia Khan vie ..

Transgender individuals Nayab Ali, Sobia Khan vie for assembly seats in upcoming ..

6 minutes ago
 ECP extends date for filing nomination papers on p ..

ECP extends date for filing nomination papers on political parties' demand: Sola ..

6 minutes ago
Ghazi Economic Zone launched commercially; work st ..

Ghazi Economic Zone launched commercially; work started on 2 units

6 minutes ago
 IHC orders to defreeze property of British Pakista ..

IHC orders to defreeze property of British Pakistani businessman

12 minutes ago
 Chairman Mao, Quaid-e-Azam’s sculptures unveiled ..

Chairman Mao, Quaid-e-Azam’s sculptures unveiled at Pakistan Embassy Beijing

9 minutes ago
 Launch of Hajj App, mosque initiatives lauded

Launch of Hajj App, mosque initiatives lauded

9 minutes ago
 Mining company stopped from throwing mineral waste ..

Mining company stopped from throwing mineral waste in residential area

9 minutes ago
 PPP carried out record development work in Karachi ..

PPP carried out record development work in Karachi: Senator Mehdi

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan