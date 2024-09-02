Sindh Madressatul Islam University celebrates 140th Foundation Day of SMI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) organised a grand ceremony on Monday to celebrate 140th Foundation Day of Sindh Madressatul Islam (SMI) at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium. Students of SMIU Model School and SMI University performed on folk songs and delivered speeches on SMI’s historic role in modern education which it played during pre and post-independence period of Pakistan.

A group of students led by a teacher Dr. Akbar Ali Chandio presented a poem on SMI. Messages of SMIU alumni who are studying abroad as well as those who are serving different organizations in the country were also played. A great tribute was paid to the founder of SMI Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi and distinguished alumnus of SMI and founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and others. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, students, deans and officers also participated in the cake cutting ceremony. Dr. Sahrai announced Rs.2000/- and Rs.3000/-for each student of SMIU Model School and SMI University, who performed during the Foundation Day, from his own pocket, not from SMIU.

In his address at the ceremony Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai talked on the social and educational conditions of this region in the colonial period of British rule and highlighted enlightened thoughts, modern approach and tireless struggle of Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi for establishment of a modern school- Sindh Madressatul Islam in Karachi for Muslim children.

He said the period under British rule was most difficult for Muslims. They were deprived of their fundamental rights and were kept at a distance from official responsibilities, benefits and privileges. That social injustice compelled Hassanally Effendi and his friends to bring a change in the community and in the society through establishing a modern institution that could educate their kids according to the demand of the day. “Hassanally Effendi was not a wealthy person, but he was belonging to a lower middle class family and had started his career as a clerk. He realized that establishing a modern education institution is the only way to restore dignity of the community and attain progress.

Dr. Sahrai said there are three stages of SMI. Firstly, it was founded as a school on 1st September 1885, then it was upgraded to a level of college on 21st June 1943 and was inaugurated by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the third stage was getting university status on February 16, 2012.

“During this whole journey of success SMI has never forgotten its prime responsibility of providing modern and quality education to its younger generations.

He said Sindh Madressatul Islam school is an integral part and asset of Sindh Madressatul Islam University that will be made more developed in coming days.

“When I had assumed charge of vice chancellorship of SMIU some four years ago in August 2020, I was shocked to see the affairs of the SMI Model School which was being run from the budget of SMI university. It was not good omen for the school, because how much long the university could have sustained its expenditures, then I took efforts and received a separated budge of Rs 90 million for the school from Government of Sindh. “Before him the SMI University was also being run in more than 60 percent of deficit. There was only 1800 enrollment, but now after four years SMIU is being run in surplus and there are more than 5500 students at SMIU. “In the next four years SMI University and SMIU Model School will be more developed,” the vice chancellor pledged and added that now our focus will be on the internationalization and ranking of SMIU.

He was of the view that we must make our institutions sustainable because, these are pillars of the development of the country also. The Vice Chancellor said we must come out from conventional approaches and be committed because in the 21st century every second is very much important in the life, that couldn’t be wasted.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai further said at present although he is the senior most vice chancellor in Sindh province, but he considers himself a professor of the province, of the country and of the world as well. Likewise, all people must be loyal to their institutions, their province, their country and the world. He was of the opinion that we should not underestimate our younger people, they are tomorrows leaders, only our educational institutions should groom them in right direction.

Earlier, Naeem Ahmed, Director of the Students Affairs and Counselling presented the welcome address. Deans Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto and Dr. Zahid Ali Channar also spoke. The ceremony was attended by students, faculty, officers and other employees in a large number.