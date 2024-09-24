Sindh Madressatul Islam University produces first PhD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) has awarded its first PhD degree to Abdullah Ayub Khan in the field of Computer Science.

The Thesis Final Defence of the PhD scholar was held on Tuesday at the Seminar Hall of the university which was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai.

The PhD scholar Abdullah Ayub has done his PhD on the subject of “Digital Forensics Integrates with Blockchain Hyperledger and Challenges” under the supervision of Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Information Technology of SMIU, while the co-supervisor was Dr. Asif Ali Laghari, Assistant Professor at the Department of Computer Science of SMIU.

Talking in the seminar Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said Abdullah Ayub Khan is going to be the first PhD in the history of SMIU which is an honour for all of us, the vice chancellor, faculty and other stakeholders.

Congratulating to Abdullah Ayub, his PhD supervisor Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, co-supervisor Dr. Asif Ali Laghari, Director Post Graduate Studies Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Advisor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan and all faculty members Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said the first PhD degree is a remarkable addition to the history of SMIU and this great institute will produce more PhDs in the fields that could benefit the country in real terms, in the near future.

He said Sindh Madressatul Islam had received university status in 2012, now it has come out from its formative phase and is producing graduates in various disciplines.

The PhD Scholar Abdullah Ayub Khan said that he feels proud to be the first PhD from this historic institution of the Country-Sindh Madressatul Islam University. In his presentation the PhD scholar said his study proposes a secure blockchain-enabled digital forensics investigation process on the Internet of Things (IoT) environment.

“We presented a Hyperledger Sawtooth-based forensics investigation for the internet of things domain, which provides robust security mechanisms and protected preservation for evidence incident response examination and real-time digital analysis,” Abdullah Ayub said.

He further said that the digital forensics investigation on the IoT environment is an attractive research area that delivers a chain-of-custody to the participating stakeholders without physical proof of existence and centralizes privacy preservation for evidence items required.

The distributed nature of blockchain technology makes it possible that provide a digital forensic chain-of-custody (evidence chain) integrity and provenance of digital evidence capturing and acquisition and forensics incident-of-response across Federal enforcement agencies, state investigation bureaus, and courts of law.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Tunio, Dean Dawood University of Engineering Technology and Prof. Dr. Zulfqar Memon, Director Campus NI-FAST attended the seminar as the external experts. Earlier Dr. Zahid Ali Channar introduced the PhD scholar and gave details of his study.

The seminar was attended by Deans Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Advisor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Chairperson of Department of Artificial Intelligence and Mathematical Sciences Dr. Mansoor Khuhro, Chairperson of Department of education Dr. Stephen John, Chairperson of the Department of Environmental Sciences Dr. Hina Shehnaz, faculty members and heads of different administrative departments.