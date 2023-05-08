UrduPoint.com

Sindh Madressatul Islam University Reorganises Alumni Association

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 09:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam (SMI) Alumni Committee, on Monday, decided to reorganise the Alumni Association of the historical educational institution.

The newly formed SMI Alumni Committee in its maiden meeting held here with its convener Dr.

Zahid Ali Channar in chair decided that for reorganising the SMI Alumni Association details of SMI's alumni would be collected through different communication channels and the old students would be encouraged to participate in the activities being organised by their Alma-Mater.

Two sub-committees were also formed to reach the alumni and heirs of those alumni, who have passed away.

The committee appealed to the alumni of SMI to re-establish and restore their active relationship with SMI.

The meeting was attended by Asif Hussain Samo, Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Dr. Subhash Guriro, Ali Akbar Chandio, Quratulain Nazeer and Anwer Abro.

