Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Academic Council Meeting Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The 15th meeting of the Academic Council of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) was held here at the varsity campus on Wednesday.
The meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai at the Senate Hall of the university reviewed and approved the minutes of the Boards of the Faculties of Education, Sciences, Information Technology and Management, business Administration, and Commerce.
The academic matters including new courses under the policy of Higher Education Commission and internship for students after 5th semester was discussed and decisions were taken in this respect. The meeting also reviewed academic performance of the university and emphasized that besides quality education, the research work must be given priority.
The council resolved to approve recommendation of the board of Faculty of Information Technology to establish an Industry Advisory Board along with a policy framework for an Industry Liaison Committee.
The Council nominated Dr. Stephen John, Chairperson, Department of Education, and Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Chairperson, Department of Software Engineering, as members of the University’s Discipline Committee.
In addition, the Council approved nomination of Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dean, Faculty of Management, Business Administration and Commerce and Dr.
Syed Asif Ali, Professor, Department of Artificial Intelligence & Mathematical Sciences to the Affiliation Committee, following the expiry of the tenure of the previous members.
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, while addressing the meeting, said presently we are living in a most competitive world where new challenges in all fields including in the higher education are surfaced every passing day, therefore universities should accept challenges and change their policies and practices accordingly for betterment.
Dr Sahrai appreciated the role of the faculty of SMIU playing for providing quality education to the students and said that SMIU has emerged as one of the best universities of the country.
He also said that the SMIU successfully organised its 5th Convocation in the month of July, where 367 students were conferred degrees. Among these was first PhD of SMIU. He further said that SMIU is actively engaged to provide necessary facilities and learning opportunities to its students.
In this respect Hashmat Lodi Youth Development Centre, Students Development Fund and AI lab have been established.
SMIU also creates job opportunities for its students through its linkages with the industry.
