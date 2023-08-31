Sindh Madressatul Islam University to celebrate 139th Foundation Day on Friday

Sindh Madressatul Islam University to mark the 139th foundation day on Friday (Sept 01) at 10:00 a.m. at its auditorium

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University to mark the 139th foundation day on Friday (Sept 01) at 10:00 a.m. at its auditorium.

Federal Minister for education Madad Ali Sindhi will be the chief guest, while chairman Sindh HEC Dr. Tariq Rafi and Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai will be the guest of honour. Senator Javed Jabbar, Ms. Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Mr.

Niaz Panhwar, Prof. Aijaz Qureshi, and Dr. Subhash Babu will be the keynote speakers.

Documentaries on the historic journey of SMI and its founder Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi will be screened. Students' performance is also a part of the event.

SMI was established by Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi and his friends on 1st September 1885 in Karachi. It was considered as the first modern Muslim educational institution in the subcontinent.