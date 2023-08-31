Open Menu

Sindh Madressatul Islam University To Celebrate 139th Foundation Day On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Sindh Madressatul Islam University to celebrate 139th Foundation Day on Friday

Sindh Madressatul Islam University to mark the 139th foundation day on Friday (Sept 01) at 10:00 a.m. at its auditorium

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University to mark the 139th foundation day on Friday (Sept 01) at 10:00 a.m. at its auditorium.

Federal Minister for education Madad Ali Sindhi will be the chief guest, while chairman Sindh HEC Dr. Tariq Rafi and Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai will be the guest of honour. Senator Javed Jabbar, Ms. Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Mr.

Niaz Panhwar, Prof. Aijaz Qureshi, and Dr. Subhash Babu will be the keynote speakers.

Documentaries on the historic journey of SMI and its founder Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi will be screened. Students' performance is also a part of the event.

SMI was established by Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi and his friends on 1st September 1885 in Karachi. It was considered as the first modern Muslim educational institution in the subcontinent.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education September HEC Muslim Event

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes preservation of UNIFIL’s independen ..

UAE welcomes preservation of UNIFIL’s independence in UN Security Council vote

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman over passing of ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman over passing of Rahma bint Hamoud Al Busaidi

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole South African President over v ..

UAE leaders condole South African President over victims of building fire

2 minutes ago
 The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collects Rs669 ..

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collects Rs669 bln in Aug 2023

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Asia Cup scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Asia Cup scores

3 minutes ago
 Fire engulfs illegal Johannesburg housing block ki ..

Fire engulfs illegal Johannesburg housing block killing 74

3 minutes ago
RAK Police arrests gang for phone fraud, scams

RAK Police arrests gang for phone fraud, scams

17 minutes ago
 Governor for constructing dams to overcome water s ..

Governor for constructing dams to overcome water scarcity

9 minutes ago
 Interior Minister seeks briefing to cope smuggling ..

Interior Minister seeks briefing to cope smuggling of goods

12 minutes ago
 Religious scholars condemn blasphemous incidents, ..

Religious scholars condemn blasphemous incidents, call for united action

12 minutes ago
 Heartbroken by loss of nine valiant soldiers in Ba ..

Heartbroken by loss of nine valiant soldiers in Bannu: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- ..

12 minutes ago
 DS bids adieu to railway employee Longo

DS bids adieu to railway employee Longo

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan