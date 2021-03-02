Sindh manages to vaccinate 74,973 healthcare providers against Covid-19

KARACHI, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh having set a target of vaccinating 198,484 healthcare providers against Covid-19, has been able to inoculate 74,973 people in February only with another 2973 receiving first dose of the vaccine on March 1 and 2816 getting second dose the same day.

The spokesperson to the provincial health minister here on Tuesday said vaccination of a total number of 80,762 people has brought the coverage in percentage to 40.69% in almost a month's time.

Concerted efforts were said being made to expedite vaccination of the most high risk group in the province with due care to motivate them to cooperate with the authorities and ensure their protection against the viral infection.