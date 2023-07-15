Open Menu

Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Board Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Board meeting held

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport & Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is also SMTA Board Chairman presided over the ninth meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Transport & Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is also SMTA board Chairman presided over the ninth meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Transport Saleem Rajput, Managing Director of SMTA Kamal Hakeem Dayo, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Mohammad Ali Shah, Mukhtar Shaikh, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Asad Zaman, Shahbaz Tahir, and others.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the importance of prioritizing public transport and said that problems related to public transport and travel should be given priority.

He said that the residents of Karachi are in need of additional buses, and assured that the government would take necessary measures to address the requirement.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Traffic Sukkur Government

Recent Stories

Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sou ..

Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sound System Act

11 minutes ago
 Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

11 minutes ago
 Musk Comments on US Sending Cluster Munitions to U ..

Musk Comments on US Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine, Says Fate 'Hates Hypoc ..

11 minutes ago
 Meeting assures cooperation to maintain law & orde ..

Meeting assures cooperation to maintain law & order during Muharram

11 minutes ago
 Titanic Director Cameron Rejects Rumors About Talk ..

Titanic Director Cameron Rejects Rumors About Talks to Create Series on Titan Su ..

19 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking steps to ensure Rs 8500 per maund c ..

Pb govt taking steps to ensure Rs 8500 per maund cotton price to farmers: ACS So ..

11 minutes ago
Entry test for IT courses to be held in Governor's ..

Entry test for IT courses to be held in Governor's House on July 16

11 minutes ago
 Police officers, clerics gather in Khayaban-e-Sir ..

Police officers, clerics gather in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed for Muharram Security

11 minutes ago
 LUMHS holds its 19th Annual Convocation

LUMHS holds its 19th Annual Convocation

11 minutes ago
 ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to e ..

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to establish first IIT-Delhi inter ..

2 hours ago
 Sudanese Rebel Forces Shell Hospital in Omdurman C ..

Sudanese Rebel Forces Shell Hospital in Omdurman City, Killing Civilians - Repor ..

2 hours ago
 Safe City project to be completed at Rs 2bln

Safe City project to be completed at Rs 2bln

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan