Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Board meeting held

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport & Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is also SMTA Board Chairman presided over the ninth meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Transport & Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is also SMTA board Chairman presided over the ninth meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Transport Saleem Rajput, Managing Director of SMTA Kamal Hakeem Dayo, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Mohammad Ali Shah, Mukhtar Shaikh, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Asad Zaman, Shahbaz Tahir, and others.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the importance of prioritizing public transport and said that problems related to public transport and travel should be given priority.

He said that the residents of Karachi are in need of additional buses, and assured that the government would take necessary measures to address the requirement.