Sindh Mental Health Authority strives to take psychiatrists onboard for mental health treatment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Sindh Mental Health Authority, Dr Karim Ahmed Khwaja, said that the Sindh Mental Health Authority (SMHA) is working to take the psychiatrist onboard along with the psychologist for mental health treatment.

Addressing a conference on "Increasing Trends of Suicide in the Society", organized at the Pakistan Medical Association - PMA House here on Saturday.

He said that 100 percent treatment of mental illnesses would be possible, if the diagnosis was correct.

He said that we going to releasing a five-year report on suicide by the Sindh Mental Health Authority, soon.

He said that steps were being taken to improve the treatment of the patients of mental health in the Sindh government hospitals.

Governor of Rotary Club and CEO of Dr. Essa Laboratory, Dr. Farhan Essa said that wrong medication is also one of the causes of suicide. Wrong medication gives rise to depression and quacks have started treatment of mental illnesses.

Unfortunately mental health is not our priority, he added.

He termed the post-mortem of suicide case victim as imperative to get exact figures of the annual suicide cases in the country.

Addressing the conference, Dr. Tipu Sultan said that the incident of suicide is a terrible fact and it is a shame for our society. Worldwide, eight million people commit suicide every year and 85 percent of suicides occur in our region, he added.

He said the nepotism has given rise to the frustration among the youths. We have to investigate the reasons behind suicides and have to ensure social security, he added.

President of PMA Sindh Dr Mirza Azhar Ali said that the increasing poverty, mental stress and social unrest are the leading causes of increasing trend of suicide.

Senior journalist and columnist Naveed Zubeida Mustafa, Dr. Jai Pal Bhatia, PMA Karachi President Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shuro, Dr Rakesh and others also expressed their views.