Sindh Minimum Wage Board (SMWB) finalizes proposals regarding wages

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Sindh Minimum Wage board (SMWB) has finalized the draft recommendations to increase the minimum wage rates in respect of skilled, semi-skilled and highly skilled workers.

The categories of workers working in 42 different industries of Sindh province are included in the proposals.

Secretary SMWB Muhammad Naeem Mangi has said in a statement that if anyone had any objection, they could contact him in this regard.