Sindh Minimum Wage Board (SMWB) Finalizes Proposals Regarding Wages
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 09:27 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Sindh Minimum Wage board (SMWB) has finalized the draft recommendations to increase the minimum wage rates in respect of skilled, semi-skilled and highly skilled workers.
The categories of workers working in 42 different industries of Sindh province are included in the proposals.
Secretary SMWB Muhammad Naeem Mangi has said in a statement that if anyone had any objection, they could contact him in this regard.