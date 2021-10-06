Sindh Minister Abdul Bari Petafi holds open court in Kamber

Sindh Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Abdul Bari Petafi on Wednesday directed the district officers to sit in their respective offices and provide resolve legitimate issues of people at the earliest

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Abdul Bari Petafi on Wednesday directed the district officers to sit in their respective offices and provide resolve legitimate issues of people at the earliest.

While addressing an open hatchery here at Deputy Commissioner Office, Kamber, the minister ordered for removal of complaints of people on priority.

A large number of people raised their issues in the open court, including health, education, sanitation, lying of paved blocks in the streets, cricket ground, completion of district hospital work, completion of public library work, clean drinking water, shortage of water in cannals, shortage of medicines in hospitals and illegal occupation of cemeteries, etc.

After hearing these complaints, the Sindh minister issued on the spot orders and instructed the Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot and Senior Superintendent of Police Kamber-Shahdadkot to resolve the issues related to their department.

He instructed the police officials to work day and night to protect the lives, property and honor of the masses.

The open Katchehry was largely attended by MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Provincial Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Ijaz Ali Mahesar, Deputy Commissioner Kambar Shahdakot Javed Nabi Khoso , SSP Kambar-Shahdakot Dr. Sameer Noor Channa, Haji Qamaruddin Gopang, Haji Muhammad Panhal Soomro, heads of different departments, party workers, prominent citizens and large number of people who came from far-flung areas of Kamber-Shahdadkot to resolve their problems.