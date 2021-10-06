UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister Abdul Bari Petafi Holds Open Court In Kamber

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:32 PM

Sindh Minister Abdul Bari Petafi holds open court in Kamber

Sindh Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Abdul Bari Petafi on Wednesday directed the district officers to sit in their respective offices and provide resolve legitimate issues of people at the earliest

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Abdul Bari Petafi on Wednesday directed the district officers to sit in their respective offices and provide resolve legitimate issues of people at the earliest.

While addressing an open hatchery here at Deputy Commissioner Office, Kamber, the minister ordered for removal of complaints of people on priority.

A large number of people raised their issues in the open court, including health, education, sanitation, lying of paved blocks in the streets, cricket ground, completion of district hospital work, completion of public library work, clean drinking water, shortage of water in cannals, shortage of medicines in hospitals and illegal occupation of cemeteries, etc.

After hearing these complaints, the Sindh minister issued on the spot orders and instructed the Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot and Senior Superintendent of Police Kamber-Shahdadkot to resolve the issues related to their department.

He instructed the police officials to work day and night to protect the lives, property and honor of the masses.

The open Katchehry was largely attended by MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Provincial Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Ijaz Ali Mahesar, Deputy Commissioner Kambar Shahdakot Javed Nabi Khoso , SSP Kambar-Shahdakot Dr. Sameer Noor Channa, Haji Qamaruddin Gopang, Haji Muhammad Panhal Soomro, heads of different departments, party workers, prominent citizens and large number of people who came from far-flung areas of Kamber-Shahdadkot to resolve their problems.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Cricket Shortage Police Education Water Bari From Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance ..

Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance UAE’s competitiveness

19 minutes ago
 South Korea's Intelligence Chief Accused of Interf ..

South Korea's Intelligence Chief Accused of Interfering in Presidential Election

2 minutes ago
 OPC vice chairman calls on Chief Minister

OPC vice chairman calls on Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 A Perfect Balance of Form, Function and Durability ..

A Perfect Balance of Form, Function and Durability: Expressing Yourself with the ..

24 minutes ago
 Austin Says US Defaulting on Debt to Undermine Nat ..

Austin Says US Defaulting on Debt to Undermine National Security - Statement

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting to review jail refor ..

Chief Minister chairs meeting to review jail reforms

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.