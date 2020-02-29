UrduPoint.com
Sindh Minister, Adviser Assure Transparency In Recruitment

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:53 PM

Sindh minister of Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Chief Minister's adviser on Information Murtaza Wahab, Saturday, hold Khulli Katchehri (open court) at Kandiaro town

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh minister of Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Chief Minister's adviser on Information Murtaza Wahab, Saturday, hold Khulli Katchehri (open court) at Kandiaro town.

According to a handout issued by information office, they listened to problems of people and issued directives to concerned officers for their resolution at the spot.

Speaking at the occasion they termed timely resolution of public complaints as their responsibility and told that 60 percent of the complaints raised in previous meeting were disposed off while remaining were in process.

Sindh government has lifted ban on recruitment on posts of grade 1 to 4 and vacant positions were being advertised accordingly, they told and assured transparency and merit in recruitment process.

Murtaza Wahab also assured to raise in Sindh cabinet meeting issue of setting up NICVD unit in Naushahro Feroze.

