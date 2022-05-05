UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister Appeals Federal Govt To Take Notice Of Acute Water Shortage In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Sindh Minister appeals federal govt to take notice of acute water shortage in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon appealed Federal government to take notice of acute water shortage in Sindh province as it reached to alarming level.

He added that even people of province were facing severe shortage of drinking water.

In a statement on Thursday here, the Provincial minister urged federal government to ensure judicious distribution of water among the federating units according to 91 water accord.

The Minister added that growers and farmers were protesting as production of crops and orchards were severally affected due to shortage of water and farmers were unable to bear the expenditures of fertilizers and other inputs.

The provincial minister said that Sindh has an important role in the agricultural economy of the country, The country's economy is already facing challenges, if scarcity of water persist , economic challenges of country could worsen.

The provincial minister appealed to the federal government to ensure water releases to Sindh under the 1991 agreement and due to depletion of water reserves in the country, the shortage should be distributed among the provinces under 91 water formula.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Information Minister Water Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.