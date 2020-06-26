Sindh Minister appeals FG to help contain load shedding in Karachi

A senior member of Sindh cabinet, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Friday appealed the federal government to resolve the issue of electricity load shedding being faced by the domestic as well as industrial clients of K-Electric

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A senior member of Sindh cabinet, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Friday appealed the Federal government to resolve the issue of electricity load shedding being faced by the domestic as well as industrial clients of K-Electric.

In a statement, the provincial minister for industries and commerce said the load shedding could cause massive economic loss to the industrial and business sectors with its implications on the national economy thus needed to be urgently handled by all stakeholders.

Emphasizing that the situation is also extremely traumatic for the citizens in general exposed to the challenge of COVID-19, coupled with almost unprecedented surge in temperature and humidity, the minister said the fact that this is leading towards emotional disturbance and compromised health conditions for the masses can not be ignored.

Dharejo, who also heads the cooperative and anti-corruption department said the provincial government opes that the federal government would play its due role and help get resolved the issue.