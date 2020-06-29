UrduPoint.com
Sindh Minister Appreciates Response Of Security Personnel In Thwarting Attack On PSE

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Sindh Minister appreciates response of security personnel in thwarting attack on PSE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday appreciated the quick response of the security personnel in thwarting the terrorist attack on the pakistan stock exchange (PSE), saying, the national security agencies were as alert as always to protect the country.

The minister, in a statement, said the manner in which Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police personnel as well as private guards of PSE acted timely was highly commendable.

"The enemy has always failed because of the bravery and courage of our security personnel," he said.

The minister also expressed condolences to the families of the martyred security personnel.

He said that the security personnel injured in the terrorists' attack were being provided all the best medical facilities and hoped that they would recover soon.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah added that the attack on PSE was in fact an attack on Pakistan's security and economy.

He said that anti-national elements were always trying to create instability in Pakistan, but due to the bravery and alertness of our security personnel, their efforts would not be successful.

"Our security personnel are on high alert at all times so that the enemy does not succeed in its nefarious aims," he said.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that many nefarious aims of the enemy were foiled by the personnel of our security agencies even in the planning stage.

"Today's incident once again proves that our security personnel are always ready to protect the country," the minister added.

