Sindh Minister appreciates welfare work of NGO `HANDS'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the organization "HANDS" has been working in the welfare sector since 1979, and millions of people were benefiting from it.

Addressing on the occasion of 40th National Community Convention of HANDS, he said that around 10,000 people were voluntarily attached with this organization for the welfare activities, said a statement on Saturday.

He said that we welcome all those people who come from all over the country and have set up their stalls in the event.

He also paid tribute to entire team of HANDS for the great work they in the field of education, health, employment and for provision of housing facilities to the poor and needy people.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government also contributing to this and the Chief Minister Sindh appreciates such initiatives and provides full support for the purpose.

Hands is coming up with new projects which also include to establish an institute of skills development to teach people different types of skills so that they could earn for their livelihood.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also visited various stalls and bought the products from the stalls.

A traditional gift of Ajark was also presented to Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.