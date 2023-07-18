Open Menu

Sindh Minister Asks Dacoits Not To Harm Hindu Community

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 18, 2023 | 11:44 AM

Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu community

Giyanchand Essrani, Sindh's Minister for Minorities Affairs, reveals that the dacoits had even threatened to target other temples belonging to the Hindu community in the province.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2023) Sindh's Minister for Minorities Affairs, Giyanchand Essrani, made an earnest appeal to the dacoits operating in the province's riverine region, urging them not to harm the peaceful Hindu community that has been residing in the area for centuries.

The minister's plea came in response to a point of order raised during a session at the provincial assembly on Monday.

Essrani addressed the assembly, revealing that the dacoits had even threatened to target other temples belonging to the Hindu community in the province.

He emphasized that these bandits were fellow citizens of Pakistan and should refrain from actions that could tarnish the country's image.

The minister expressed concern that any harm done to the Hindu community could lead to a negative perception of Pakistan globally.

Highlighting the harmonious coexistence between the Muslim majority and religious minorities in Pakistan, Essrani stressed the importance of protecting all citizens irrespective of their beliefs. He firmly stated that the Hindu community had done nothing wrong and their places of worship should be safeguarded.

"Our allegiance lies with Pakistan in life and death," he asserted.

The minister concluded by reiterating his call to the dacoits to respect the religious harmony in the country and refrain from causing harm to the Hindu community and their sacred sites.

In relation to the matter, Mangla Sharma, a lawmaker from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), revealed that heavily armed bandits from the riverine areas had carried out an attack on a temple in Sindh, leaving the community frightened.

