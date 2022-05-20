Sindh Minister asks owners to deposit taxes of tax defaulting vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :A total of 15,800 vehicles were checked across the province till the fourth day of the road checking campaign by the Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh to collect tax from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles.

As many as 5222 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 4064 in Hyderabad and 1616 in Sukkur.

2338 vehicles were checked while in Larkana 2338, in Mirpurkhas 1862 and 698 vehicles were checked in Shaheed Benazirabad, said the statement released on Friday.

So far during the road checking campaign 1058 vehicles were seized for various reasons while papers of 1495 vehicles were also confiscated.

Till end of the fourth day, a total of over Rs. 152 million in taxes had been collected.

Provincial Minister for Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that for the first time, the facility of tax filing on the spot was being provided.

He also thanked the people for their cooperation during the road checking campaign. Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla also requested to the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes as soon as possible.