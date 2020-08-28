UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Minister Assures Every Possible Help To The Rain Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Sindh minister assures every possible help to the rain affectees

Focal Person pf Chief Minister Sindh for Rain Emergency and provincial minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Friday, visited different rain hit areas of Tharparkar and assured all possible relief to affected population

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Focal Person pf Chief Minister Sindh for Rain Emergency and provincial minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Friday, visited different rain hit areas of Tharparkar and assured all possible relief to affected population.

The minister for education, Culture, Tourism and Antiquities along with CM's special assistant Ponjomal Bheel, MPA Arbab Lutfullah, DC Muhammad Nawaz Soho, SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi and other concerned officials visited the small dam in Nangarparkar, Seeran Colony Mithi, Deeplo, Kaloe and Naukot towns.� The minister directed the district administration to improve basic infrastructure to combat the rain emergency efficiently.

Shah while talking to affected people assured that every step would be taken for rescue and relief while damage assessment would be carried out as well. "In sha Allah, no affected person would be disappointed", he said. On the occasion, Ponjomal Bheel said that Sindh government would extend every possible assistance to the people.Arbab Lutfullah said that rain water would be drained out as extra pumping machines were installed to expedite the disposal work.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Water Dam Tharparkar All Government

Recent Stories

Belarus Journalists Association Demands Probe Into ..

2 minutes ago

National unity vital to foil evil designs of enemi ..

2 minutes ago

US Senator Says Police Saved Him From Angry 'Mob' ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean President Nominates Army Chief of Sta ..

2 minutes ago

Three Malian Servicemen Dead, 12 Injured in Attack ..

12 minutes ago

Kosovo condemns 'worthless' burning of Greek flag ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.