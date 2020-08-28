Sindh minister assures every possible help to the rain affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Focal Person pf Chief Minister Sindh for Rain Emergency and provincial minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Friday, visited different rain hit areas of Tharparkar and assured all possible relief to affected population.

The minister for education, Culture, Tourism and Antiquities along with CM's special assistant Ponjomal Bheel, MPA Arbab Lutfullah, DC Muhammad Nawaz Soho, SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi and other concerned officials visited the small dam in Nangarparkar, Seeran Colony Mithi, Deeplo, Kaloe and Naukot towns.� The minister directed the district administration to improve basic infrastructure to combat the rain emergency efficiently.

Shah while talking to affected people assured that every step would be taken for rescue and relief while damage assessment would be carried out as well. "In sha Allah, no affected person would be disappointed", he said. On the occasion, Ponjomal Bheel said that Sindh government would extend every possible assistance to the people.Arbab Lutfullah said that rain water would be drained out as extra pumping machines were installed to expedite the disposal work.