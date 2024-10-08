Sindh Minister Assures Resolution Of Workers’ Issues On Priority
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resource, Shahid Abdus Salam Thaheem Tuesday said that Sindh government was taking comprehensive measures to resolve the issues of labour and problems of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) workers will be resolved on priority
The minister expressed the views in a meeting with a delegation of SESSI CBA led by President Peoples Labour Bureau Sindh Habib-ud-din Junaidi, said a statement .
The delegation apprised the minister about issues being faced by SESSI employees including delay in issuance regarding minimum wages and disconnection of gas supply to staff colony of Social Security Hospital Landhi.
Shahid Thaheem assured the delegation that immediate measures will be taken to resolve the issues and said that labour department was working on notification of minimum wages and the process will be completed soon.
He said that Sindh government attached priority to welfare of the workers and it was taking every possible step to resolve the issues of labour.
