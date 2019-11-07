Sindh Minister attends Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Thursday attended a program of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) at Memon Goth here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Thursday attended a program of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) at Memon Goth here.

The program was organised by Jammat Ahl-e-Sunnat in connection with the Rabi-ul-Awwal 12, the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing the occasion, the Sindh Minister called upon the masses to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also advised that we should make a commitment on Rabi-ul-Awwal 12 that we would spend our lives in accordance with teachings and life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).