UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Minister Attends Eid Milad Un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:32 PM

Sindh Minister attends Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Thursday attended a program of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) at Memon Goth here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Thursday attended a program of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) at Memon Goth here.

The program was organised by Jammat Ahl-e-Sunnat in connection with the Rabi-ul-Awwal 12, the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing the occasion, the Sindh Minister called upon the masses to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also advised that we should make a commitment on Rabi-ul-Awwal 12 that we would spend our lives in accordance with teachings and life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Related Topics

Sindh

Recent Stories

Two Pakistani students gain highest mark for Cambr ..

16 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

18 seconds ago

China's interbank treasury bond index closes flat ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia played positive role for signing of R ..

3 minutes ago

Afridi urges UNHCR to apprise world about Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

Austria Blocks South Ossetian Foreign Minister Fro ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.