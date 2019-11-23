Sindh Minister claims improvement in health services

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has informed that the provincial government has initiated concrete measures in providing health services at every nook and corner of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has informed that the provincial government has initiated concrete measures in providing health services at every nook and corner of the province.

"The provincial government is making consistent efforts to develop holistic approach to bridge gaps in health services delivery at all levels of Primary, secondary and tertiary health care with a balanced strategy focused on both preventive and curative medicine", he informed.

The minister expressed these remarks while speaking as a chief guest at the inaugural session of two days long International Conference 2019 of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro at Latif Hall Jamshoro Campus on Saturday.

"We do appreciate that the improvement in health sector is virtually impossible without having such events and promoting research", the minister said and appreciated the efforts of LUMHS management for organizing a mega event hoping that the conference would help to accomplish the goal of polishing clinical practice in order to provide best possible evidence based medicine to our ailing population.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani in his welcome address said that prime objective of organizing the conference was to bring together the best minds in the field of medical science both clinical and researchers to share and exchange the views, knowledge and expertise.

The Conference was designed to deliver an emerging forum to critically examine evidence based strategies as well as contemporary best practices and clinical decision making to reach our common objective of improving patient care, he said.

The Vice Chancellor said the health security was linked to political safety and international relations. Investment in health represents real input into economic growth and global security, he said and added investment on evidence based treatment, whether for cure or for palliation, improves the quality of care and quality of life of the individuals and their nearest ones.

Regarding the University's International Collaborations, the Vice Chancellor informed that the university has strengthened the existing collaboration with Nottingham University England, Nanjing Medical University and Shanxi Medical University of China. The student exchange programme with the Nanjing University has been initiated which would be sponsored by the Chinese Government, he informed and added that Shanxi University has agreed to establish a Centre here for foundation year education of medical students going to China for studies, which should also be sponsored by the Chinese Government.

Besides Senator Dr. Karim Ahmad Khawaja, Prof. Andrew Green, Prof. Almas Kazi and Prof. Ahmad Ali Khan from United Kingdom, Prof. Murtaza Arain and Prof. Zhibin Wang from United States of America, Prof. Cess Smith Sibinga from Neatherland, Prof. Fedal from Egypt, Prof. Abdul Majeed Choudry, Prof. M. Tayab from Lahore, Prof. Abdul Sattar Hashim, Prof. Hammad Athar, Prof Tahir Shamsi, Prof. Iqbal A. Khyani, Prof. Manzoor Husasain , Prof. Muhammad Zaman Shaikh, Prof. Yaqoob Ahmdani, Prof. Shaista Khan, Prof. Azizullah and Prof. Murli from Karachi also shared their knowledge as the key note speakers during the daylong proceedings of the conference.