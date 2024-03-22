Sindh Minister Condemns Attack On Security Forces In D.I. Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Sindh Minister Home, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has issued a strong condemnation following an attack on security forces in D.I. Khan.
In a statement on Friday, the minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the martyred personnel.
Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar offered heartfelt prayers for the martyrs and their families, praying for their patience and strength during this difficult time.
Highlighting the determination of Pakistan's security agencies, Lanjar assured that swift action would be taken to rid the country of terrorists.
He emphasized the high morale within the security forces, stating that such cowardly acts would not deter their resolve in safeguarding the nation.
Recent Stories
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Low-cost houses construction to start in Sargodha soon: MPA10 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail Shahpur10 minutes ago
-
International Water Day highlights importance of sustainable water management20 minutes ago
-
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects37 minutes ago
-
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal40 minutes ago
-
Renowned music director Nisar Bazmi remembered40 minutes ago
-
Tourists gather at Cambodia's famed Angkor Wat to see equinox sunrise40 minutes ago
-
Nation to celebrate Pakistan Day tomorrow50 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses need for in-form water management sector50 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Higher Education visited colleges in Khyber district50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan day rally taken out in Kamber led by DC, SSP60 minutes ago
-
NHMP launches extensive awareness drive to curb traffic accidents1 hour ago