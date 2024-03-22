Open Menu

Sindh Minister Condemns Attack On Security Forces In D.I. Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Sindh minister condemns attack on security forces in D.I. Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Sindh Minister Home, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has issued a strong condemnation following an attack on security forces in D.I. Khan.

In a statement on Friday, the minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the martyred personnel.

Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar offered heartfelt prayers for the martyrs and their families, praying for their patience and strength during this difficult time.

Highlighting the determination of Pakistan's security agencies, Lanjar assured that swift action would be taken to rid the country of terrorists.

He emphasized the high morale within the security forces, stating that such cowardly acts would not deter their resolve in safeguarding the nation.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Martyrs Shaheed Condemnation

Recent Stories

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

9 minutes ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

37 minutes ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

3 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

15 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

15 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

15 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

15 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan