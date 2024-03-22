Sindh minister condemns attack on security forces in D.I. Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Sindh Minister Home, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has issued a strong condemnation following an attack on security forces in D.I. Khan.

In a statement on Friday, the minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the martyred personnel.

Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar offered heartfelt prayers for the martyrs and their families, praying for their patience and strength during this difficult time.

Highlighting the determination of Pakistan's security agencies, Lanjar assured that swift action would be taken to rid the country of terrorists.

He emphasized the high morale within the security forces, stating that such cowardly acts would not deter their resolve in safeguarding the nation.