UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Minister Condoles With Families Of Tezgam Victims

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:57 PM

Sindh minister condoles with families of Tezgam victims

Sindh Minister for Food and Minority affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Monday visited the residences of the victims of Tezgam inferno here to condole with their families

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Monday visited the residences of the victims of Tezgam inferno here to condole with their families.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the tragic incident had shocked the whole Mirpurkhas district as most of its victims belonged to the district.

He had no words to express his sentiments, he added.

He said the Sindh government was making efforts to bring the dead bodies of those who belonged to the district, besides searching for the missing persons.

The district administration had constituted a committee comprising senior officers for the purpose, he added.

APP /nsr

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Missing Persons Minority Government

Recent Stories

Zimbabwean Minister Arrested Over Corruption Charg ..

4 minutes ago

Uzbekistan, India Start First Joint Military Drill ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Arrest Over 300 people in 3 Days ..

4 minutes ago

Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Passes Key Safety Test ..

4 minutes ago

US slaps sanctions on Iran supreme leader's aides ..

10 minutes ago

New US Sanctions Target Iran's Armed Forces Genera ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.