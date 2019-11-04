Sindh minister condoles with families of Tezgam victims

Sindh Minister for Food and Minority affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Monday visited the residences of the victims of Tezgam inferno here to condole with their families

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for food and Minority affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Monday visited the residences of the victims of Tezgam inferno here to condole with their families.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the tragic incident had shocked the whole Mirpurkhas district as most of its victims belonged to the district.

He had no words to express his sentiments, he added.

He said the Sindh government was making efforts to bring the dead bodies of those who belonged to the district, besides searching for the missing persons.

The district administration had constituted a committee comprising senior officers for the purpose, he added.

