Sindh minister distributes AIT certificates

Sindh Livestock Minister Engr. Abdul Bari Pitafi Monday informed that around 80 percent livestock animals were un-descriptive in terms of their original breeds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Livestock Minister Engr. Abdul Bari Pitafi Monday informed that around 80 percent livestock animals were un-descriptive in terms of their original breeds.

The minister said this while speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony among the candidates, who participated in the Artificial Insemination Training (AIT) at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam.

The training was part of the World Bank-funded Sindh Agriculture Growth Project (SAGP) livestock component, aiming to save indigenous breeds and improve their productivity to benefit the farmers.

Secretary Livestock Akbar Leghari, Director Livestock Dr Muzaffar Vighio, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture Dr Zahiruddin Meerani, Dr Abdullah Sethar, head of the project and a large number of officials participated in the event.

The minister said the government wanted to preserve indigenous breeds, including buffalos, cows, goats and sheep, through artificial insemination initiative. This may be the effective way to promote original breeds, which are still available with farmers in the province, he said.

He said that the world was changing and we had to change ourselves to improve the resources.

He said the dairy sector was playing a vital role, offering new value addition products, which were available at major markets and shopping malls.

Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani said that through this project, we had to identify the indigenous breeds of animals under DNA and play every role to save them.

He said departments, institutions and laboratories would have to be developed as required, which would increase meat and milk production, He said "we have indigenous breeds of animals, including Thari and Red Sindhi Cow, Kundhi buffalo, Kamori, Pateri, Jabulani Breeds of Goat".

He said the provincial government was playing a due role in this regard and every possible help and cooperation would be given to the experts and laboratories of the Agriculture University directly with the livestock department.