Sindh Minister Distributes Electronic Wheel Chairs To Special Students

Wed 30th October 2019

Sindh Minister distributes electronic wheel chairs to special students

Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho who is also the Pro Chancellor of the Universities of Sindh Wednesday distributed 17 electronic wheel chairs to special students having ambulatory disability, from different higher learning institutions at Lateef Hall of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho who is also the Pro Chancellor of the Universities of Sindh Wednesday distributed 17 electronic wheel chairs to special students having ambulatory disability, from different higher learning institutions at Lateef Hall of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro.

The event was organized by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan in collaboration with Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro to implement "Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchairs Scheme for University Students" Addressing the participants of the ceremony, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that main objective of the scheme was to facilitate special students having ambulatory disability so that they can be assisted in their movements and contribute effectively towards the progress of the country.

This strategy recognizes that disability covers a wide range of impairments and different disabilities can have varying impacts on study, work and other aspects of life, warranting special considerations in the Higher Education Institutions for persons with disabilities to successfully acquire higher education, she added.

The Executive Director Higher Education Commission Dr Fateh Mari said that under umbrella of Prime Minister's Youth Programme, the Federal government has enlarged the scope of this Programme by launching a scheme for distributing motorized wheel chairs to empower special students having ambulatory disability studying in Higher Education Commission's recognized Public Sector Higher Education Institutions of the country.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani said that Higher Education Commission was committed to its founding objective that no one should be deprived of access to higher education in the country and this includes making possible equal opportunities of higher education for students with disabilities.

This Policy aims to enable an environment in higher education sector which not only motivates students with disabilities to undertake higher education, but also facilitates their participation in all academic and extracurricular aspects of a university education, he added.

