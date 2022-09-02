UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister Esrani Visits River Embankments In Khanpur, Kotri

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs , Gianchand Esrani, on Friday, visited the protective embankments of the Indus River in Khanpur and Kotri to review water flows in the river

Speaking at the occasion, the minister, who is also Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Jamshoro district, said that though protective dykes near Raswah Mori in Khanpur and Kotri has traditionally, remained sensitive, this year embankments were safe and people need not panic, said a handout issued here.

He said that 4000,000 cusecs of water was passing through the Kotri Barrage while maximum flow likely to pass through the barrage in this season was estimated to remain between 500,000 to 600,000 cusecs.

He said that more than 800,000 cusecs of water has passed through the Kotri barrage in 2010 smoothly.

He said that that irrigation department and the district administration were monitoring the embankments round the clock.

