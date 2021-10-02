Sindh Minister expresses deep sorrow over death of Umer Sharif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for education and Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the demise of legendary comedian Umer Sharif.

In statement here on Saturday, he said Sharif was a well-known actor.

He was the shining and smiling moon in the sky of art, especially in the sky of humor, Sardar Shah told.

He always made us laugh and his artistic services would be remembered all over the world, the minister said.

The Sindh government played its due role in saving the life of the legendary artist, he said.