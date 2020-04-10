Sindh Minister expresses gratitude to people for following health advisory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday thanked the people for strictly following the health advisory as they stayed in their homes from 12pm to 3pm today

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday thanked the people for strictly following the health advisory as they stayed in their homes from 12pm to 3pm today.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that if people continued to cooperate like this, then all of us would soon get rid of the Corona virus pandemic completely.

He said that for staying in their homes and following the lock down completely the Sindh government was grateful to everyone.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that if the lock down was to be softened after April 14, then the first priority would be given to mosques and other places of worship.

He said that even if mosques were opened, the elders and children would be requested to not to come to the mosques and offer prayers at home.

"Maintaining social distance and staying at home are two ways through which we can protect ourselves from being infected with the Corona virus," he said.

Nasir Shah said that since we were going through a very difficult time, therefore people should not only follow the law completely, but whatever the health advisory the government was issuing from time to time they should also abide by that too.

He said that the Sindh government had only one objective right now, and that was to save the lives of its people. "In this hour of difficulty, we have not forgotten the needy people, or the people who are suffering due to lock down, and all the essential food items are continuously being provided to them with the support of welfare organizations," he said.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah thanked all the Clerics and religious scholars as well as all the security agencies for their cooperation with the Government of Sindh in this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of Syed Mehdi Shah, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, conveyed his condolences to the Chief Minister and the family members of the deceased.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.