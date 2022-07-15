Sindh Minister Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Dr. Michael Jansen
Published July 15, 2022
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has expressed grief over the demise of great scholar Dr. Michael Johnson.
Dr. Jansen was a member of the Technical Consultative Committee of the National Fund for Mohenjo Daro for a long time.
He was a strong proponent of Indus Valley specially Mohenjo Daro at global outreach, according to s statement issued here on Friday.
He was our voice over the world, and I am feeling, that one of our strong voices is now quiet, he mentioned.
"I always found him in high esteem, not only as an outstanding professional but also as a gentle and affectionate soul who invested himself deeply in Sindh and Mohejo Daro," he said.
"This is very difficult for me as well as I lost a companion at a moment when we are going to celebrate the centenary celebration of Mohenjo Daro Excavation."He will always be in our thoughts and prayers and my sympathies are with the bereaved family.