Sindh minister expresses grief over demise of Dr. Michael Jansen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has expressed grief over the demise of great scholar Dr. Michael Johnson.

Dr. Jansen was a member of the Technical Consultative Committee of the National Fund for Mohenjo Daro for a long time.

He was a strong proponent of Indus Valley specially Mohenjo Daro at global outreach, according to s statement issued here on Friday.

He was our voice over the world, and I am feeling, that one of our strong voices is now quiet, he mentioned.

"I always found him in high esteem, not only as an outstanding professional but also as a gentle and affectionate soul who invested himself deeply in Sindh and Mohejo Daro," he said.

"This is very difficult for me as well as I lost a companion at a moment when we are going to celebrate the centenary celebration of Mohenjo Daro Excavation."He will always be in our thoughts and prayers and my sympathies are with the bereaved family.