Sindh Minister expresses grief over loss of lives in plane crash

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane here.

In a statement, Nasir Shah said he was deeply saddened by the tragic incident.

The provincial Information Minister also offered condolences to the families of the victims on behalf of the Sindh government.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.