Sindh Minister Extends Congratulations To Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, commemorating Pakistan's historic nuclear tests.
“On this day, Pakistan emerged as the first Islamic nuclear power, marking a moment of pride and strength on the global stage,” said Malkani.
“This is a day of immense pride for the nation. It symbolizes our sovereignty, national dignity, and the demonstration of our strength against adversaries,” the minister added.
Paying tribute to the armed forces, scientists, and all patriots who played a role in the country’s defense, Malkani said, “On Youm-e-Takbeer, the entire nation salutes their dedication and sacrifices.
