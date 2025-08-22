- Home
Sindh Minister For Culture And Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Reviews Drainage Operations In Mirpurkhas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:12 PM
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Friday visited Mirpurkhas to review drainage operations and other issues following the recent rains
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Friday visited Mirpurkhas to review drainage operations and other issues following the recent rains.
During his visit, he inspected the drainage works and pumping stations, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Abdul Rasheed Khan, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, and other officials. The minister was briefed about the drainage operations and emergency measures taken by the local administration.
Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that the overall situation in Mirpurkhas is under control, and water drainage from most areas has been completed.
He directed the Deputy Commissioner to appoint focal persons from all relevant departments and make their contact numbers public to ensure direct communication with citizens.
The minister stressed that immediate action would be taken to address any shortcomings.
The minister instructed the authorities to launch spray campaigns across the city once drainage work is completed, keep pumping stations fully operational, and take strict action against absent staff.
He emphasized that no negligence in public service would be tolerated and directed all rescue and relief institutions to maintain close coordination with each other.
During the visit, elected representatives and citizens also lodged complaints regarding prolonged power outages in the city.
