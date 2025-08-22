Open Menu

Sindh Minister For Culture And Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Reviews Drainage Operations In Mirpurkhas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:12 PM

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage operations in Mirpurkhas

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Friday visited Mirpurkhas to review drainage operations and other issues following the recent rains

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Friday visited Mirpurkhas to review drainage operations and other issues following the recent rains.

During his visit, he inspected the drainage works and pumping stations, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Abdul Rasheed Khan, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, and other officials. The minister was briefed about the drainage operations and emergency measures taken by the local administration.

Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that the overall situation in Mirpurkhas is under control, and water drainage from most areas has been completed.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to appoint focal persons from all relevant departments and make their contact numbers public to ensure direct communication with citizens.

The minister stressed that immediate action would be taken to address any shortcomings.

The minister instructed the authorities to launch spray campaigns across the city once drainage work is completed, keep pumping stations fully operational, and take strict action against absent staff.

He emphasized that no negligence in public service would be tolerated and directed all rescue and relief institutions to maintain close coordination with each other.

During the visit, elected representatives and citizens also lodged complaints regarding prolonged power outages in the city.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veteri ..

Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers

6 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verif ..

Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..

6 minutes ago
 Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj q ..

Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota

6 minutes ago
 One killed in Quetta firing

One killed in Quetta firing

6 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different op ..

Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations

6 minutes ago
 IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging P ..

IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"

1 minute ago
PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Che ..

PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema

1 minute ago
 Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfi ..

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage ..

1 minute ago
 In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the proje ..

In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

29 minutes ago
 PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition

PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan