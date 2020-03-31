UrduPoint.com
Sindh Minister For Education And Labour Saeed Ghani Expresses Grief Over Mir Javedur Rehman's Death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labour Saeed Ghani expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Chairman and Publisher Jang Group Mir Javedur Rehman here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the minister offered his sympathies to the family members of the late Mir Javed ur Rehman and Jang Group.

Mir Javedur Rehman had remained a big name in the history of journalism, he said, adding that he would be always remembered.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

